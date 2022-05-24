Raymond E. Fuller WATERBURY CENTER — Raymond Earl Fuller, age 74, of Seymour, Tennessee, formerly of Waterbury Center, Vermont, passed away May 19, 2022, at the family home. Worked years for Clint Thompson doing construction work, worked for Faye Dow doing concrete work and many years of logging for local loggers. His hobbies included all stock car racing, hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Loretta Fuller; brothers, Charles, Donald, Rodney and William Fuller; sisters, Leona Lamson and Alberta Felton; step-grandson, Vicente Velazquez Jr. Survivors include his wife, Felicita Rios Fuller; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Melissa Fuller, Heath and Karen Fuller; stepson, Vicente and Shelondra Velazquez; grandchildren, Jason and Shawna, Kyle and Amanda, Brandon and Arlette, Garrett, Zachary and Logan; step-grandchildren, Octavia, Adrianna and Jazmine Velazquez; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carter and Melanie Fuller; step-great-grandchildren, Jazelle Velazquez; brother, Andrew Fuller Jr.; sisters, Shirley Lamson, Priscilla Young and Sandra and Kevin Auger; many nieces, nephews; longtime friends, Wade and Pam Woodard, longtime racing friend, Howard and Mildred Carroll. At Raymond’s request, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at atchleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour Chapel.
