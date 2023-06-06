Raymond E. Denault FAIRVIEW, TN — Raymond Erald Denault passed away Friday, May 26,2023 at Vanderbilt Univ. Hospital in TN. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 9,1937 in Burlington, VT to Raymond V Denault and Lauretta B Janson. He was the youngest of four siblings: Elaine Nihill, Phyllis Keating (still living), and Donald Denault. He is survived by his wife Mary K Bott of 59 years and his daughters Laura Denault-Peatman, Michele Denault, Simone Murray, Suzanne King, and Monique Denault. There will be a funeral Mass held Saturday, July 8,2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace, Colchester, VT 05446. Interment will be held at a later date. For more details, please visit Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens-Funeral home; Harpethhills.com"
