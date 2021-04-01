Raymond Duff BARRE TOWN — Raymond “Ray” Duff, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Middletown, Connecticut, he was the son of Francis and Emma (Dewolf) Duff. He was the oldest of five children. Growing up, Ray moved from Connecticut to Vermont where he graduated from Williamstown High School in 1959. On March 4, 1961, Ray married Centhy Martin at St. Edward's Church in Williamstown. Ray and Centhy had three children, Lisa (died in infancy), Laurie and Brent. Ray served on the Northfield Savings Bank Board of Directors for over 20 years and was a member of his local Jaycees and the Canadian Club of Barre. All who knew Ray would describe him as resolute and driven. He started his own company in 1967 at the age of 26. Through his company, Raymond Duff Builders, Ray built over 200 beautiful, custom-built, family homes in the central Vermont area. His mastery at carpentry was something to be marveled at. Ray ran the company until his retirement in 2001, when his son, Brent, took the helm of the family business. Ray was a kind and generous man, who supported his family in every way he could. Each of his grandkids credit him with helping put them through college – to which he wouldn’t have any other way. It pleased Ray more than anything else to be able to help his family succeed, often saying that’s why he worked so hard when he was young. Ray loved his family deeply and was incredibly proud of his grandchildren, often overheard bragging about their accomplishments. In his retirement, Ray was an avid golfer, employing the same tenacity he had in his profession, in his game. He was a member for many years at the Country Club of Barre and Foxfire Country Club in Naples, Florida. Introducing the sport to each of his grandsons, Ray impressed the importance of proper etiquette and punctuality on them at an early age. If they weren’t on the tee 15 minutes before the tee time, you’d better believe Ray would be looking at his watch and calling them from the top of the steps by the first tee. Ray and Centhy wintered in Naples, Florida, purchasing their first house in the Foxfire community in 1986. In Florida, Ray enjoyed being able to golf full time with family and friends. In his retirement, he and Centhy enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states together, always returning home with souvenirs for the grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Centhy Duff; his daughter, Laurie Meis and her husband, Kurt, of Boise, Idaho; his son, Brent Duff and his wife, Lisa, of Barre, Vermont; his five grandchildren, Nicholas Pellon of Coventry, Connecticut, Bethany Kukura and her husband, Beau, of Erie, Colorado, Benjamin Duff of Keene, New Hampshire, Cody Duff of Boston, Massachusetts, and Annie Duff of Gray, Maine; his two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Berklee Kukura; his brother, Robert “Bobby” Duff of Gate City, Virginia; his sister, Charlene Farnham and her husband, Robert “Boomer,” of Washington, Vermont; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and his infant daughter, Lisa, he was predeceased by his brothers, Fred and Harold Duff. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown. Family and friends may call on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
