Raymond “CoCo” Audet BARRE — Raymond “CoCo” Audet, 80, of Websterville Road, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin. Born in Websterville, Vermont, he was the son of the late Ernest and Rachel Audet. He graduated from Marian High School. In 2000, Raymond married Micheline “Nickie” Washburn, of Barre. In Raymond’s younger years, he drove for Sunbeam Bread Co. and then for Jack’s Truck Stop. He also spent time working at Thunder Road. He owned CoCo Getty for several years. He later worked for Rossi Buick. He was also a member of the Vermont National Guard. Raymond had a passion for gardening. He loved spending time growing vegetables and sharing his crop with his family and friends. Raymond will be missed by all his family and friends. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Micheline “Nickie” Audet; son Todd (Jenn) Audet and their two children; three sisters-in-law, Lisa (Brent) Duff and their three children, Joanne (Kelly) Roberts, and Ginette Gosslin; brother-in-law Jacques and his companion, Richard McGovern; sister, Jackie (Bob) Colombo; nephew David (Lisa) and their children; niece, Dede (Dan) Lamay and their children; son-in-law Eric (Krista) Washburn and their children; daughter-in-law Tracy Washburn and her children. Besides his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his brothers, Real and Fernand Audet. Raymond will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society in the memory of Raymond. A memorial service will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Immediate family will gather at 10:30 a.m. and friends will follow at 11 a.m. There is extra parking across the street at St. Monica’s parking lot. Burial will follow in the St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
My condolences to the family of Coco. Shared many fond memories with Coco, Aitchison brothers, Roger and Charlie Barile in our younger days. I always asked about Coco from my family still in Barre, since I now live in California.
