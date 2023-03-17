Raymond C. Pepin BARRE TOWN — Raymond C. Pepin, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Maple Ridge Memory Center in Essex Junction. Born on January 1, 1934, in Barre, he was the son of Cyrias and Doris (Carbonneau)Pepin. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On March 26, 1966, he married Sharon Maunsell at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Barre Town. Raymond owned and operated Pepin Granite for many years with his sons, Scott, and John Pepin. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending summers at their family camp, boating on Malletts Bay in Colchester, and Caribbean cruises with his sons and grandchildren in the winters. He also enjoyed playing cards with friends, as well as traveling with his wife. Survivors include his sons John Pepin and his wife, Ruth of Williamstown; and Scott Pepin and his wife, Laurie of Barre Town; his grandchildren Tyler Pepin and his wife, Jordan of Barre Town, Tayler Rochford and her husband, Zach of Barre Town, Danielle Moffatt and her husband, Ben of Williamstown; and his great-grandchildren McKinley and Jayce Pepin, Kainen and Scottlynn Rochford, Gracelyn and Connor Moffatt as well as his siblings Lorraine Olson, Rita MacAuley, Bonnie Pepin, Roland Pepin, and Peter Pepin and his wife, Betty. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Sharon and his siblings Ruby McEnany, Florence Gilbert, Jeannette Cruz, and Edith Chatot. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family at Wilson Cemetery in Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
