Ray C. Peck BROOKFIELD — Ray Clayton Peck, 53, died unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 8, 1966, in Barre, the son of Maryann and Rae Elwyn Peck. He graduated from Randolph High School and worked on the family farm in Brookfield. Mr. Peck eventually worked for Hutch Concrete in Barre for several years until relocating to Tiverton, Rhode Island, where he was employed for a highway and transportation engineering company. There, he worked for many years on “The Big Dig” project in Boston. Returning to Brookfield, he was employed as town road foreman for the past 10 years. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed heavy machinery and working on vehicles, as well as barbecues and picnics. He began the summer tradition of a mud bog held on the farm and invented his own off-road vehicles. Survivors include his mother of Randolph; his sister, Luann Allen of Loudon, Tennessee, and his brothers, Mark Peck of Bethel, Loran Peck of Kernersville, North Carolina, Sam Peck of Janesville, Virginia; his spouse, Alberta, and former spouse, Sharon of Barre; his daughter, Sapphire Reiss of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and son, Nick Peck of West Topsham; two granddaughters; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
