Randy S. Poirier IRELAND, W.V. — Randy Scott Poirier, 66, of Ireland, West Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Barre, Vermont, on July 14, 1955, a son of the late Roger E. Houle and Lorraine Poirier Houle. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Milan Poirier. On May 28, 1982, Randy married Judith Rogers in Hancock, Vermont. They relocated to northern New York in the late-'80s where they remained until retirement. Randy and Judith have lived in Lewis County, West Virginia, for the past five years. In 2017, Randy was voted the 36th King Andrew of Ireland during the local Irish Spring Festival. Randy graduated from Spaulding High School and was a Methodist by faith. Retail sales within the Aubuchon hardware stores consumed most of his adult career. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, taking his first buck on the Lowther Farm after relocating to West Virginia. Collecting pocketknives was his most recent hobby. Forever cherishing their memories of Randy are his wife, Judith; one son, Aaron Poirier, wife Kelly and children, Michael McCoy and Matthew McCoy; one daughter, Toni Campbell, husband George and daughter Cristine Davis; brother, Roger Houle, wife Anne and children, Brandon Houle and Ashley Houle; brother, Rene Houle, wife Susan and children, Kimberly Parrott and Jonathan Houle; sister, Debbie Goulet, husband Yves and children, Justin Goulet and Mathew Goulet; and brother, Ricky Pecor. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Ireland United Methodist Church and mailed to 31 Church Drive, Ireland, WV 26376; or to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department and mailed to 16629 U.S. 19S, Walkersville, WV 26447. Funeral services will be held at Ireland United Methodist Church located at 31 Church Drive in Ireland (above the community building) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with Pastor Ed Lowther officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Union Cemetery in Upshur County with full military honors accorded by the United States Navy and Upshur County Honor Guard. A meal and fellowship will begin around 5 p.m. at the Ireland United Methodist Church. We, at Clutter Funeral Home–Alkire Chapel located at 190 Wildcat Road in Ireland, appreciate the service of Randy Scott Poirier and are honored and privileged to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClutterFuneralHome.com.
