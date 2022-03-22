Randy L. Bishop BARRE TOWN — Randy Lynn Bishop, 51, of Barre Town, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2022. Randy was born in Burlington, Vermont, on July 19, 1970. He was the son of Dennis Garcia and Sandra Prouty. Randy had a passion for his motorcycle and fishing wherever there was water. He knew there were fish to be caught. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his dog, Ada. Randy is survived by his mother, Sandra Prouty; and his significant other, Michelle. He also leaves behind his daughters, Alexis and Abigail; his brothers, Dennis Bishop (Dominie), Robert Bishop, Charles Prouty, John Prouty, Daniel Garcia; stepbrother, William Freegard; sisters, Robin Benskin, Denise Garcia (Mark), Laurie Cummings (Robert), Lynn Hitchcock (John). Randy also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews; special friends, Dave, Josh, Justin, Bill and Tyler. Randy was predeceased by his father, Dennis Garcia, and stepmother, Merrliyn Garcia; and stepfather, Rubin Prouty. Per Randy’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. There will be a celebration of life on July 16, 2022, Time and place will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
