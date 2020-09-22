Randy G. Reynolds BARRE TOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Randy G. Reynolds, 64, who passed away on April 1, 2020, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Following Mass, burial will be in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There will be no calling hours. Per state mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
