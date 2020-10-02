Randy G. Reynolds rites BARRE TOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Randy G. Reynolds, 64, of Barre Town, was held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of St. Monica Catholic Church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagles' Wings,” “Songs of Farewell” and How Great Thou Art.” The song “Ave Maria” was sung by soloist Paul Plante. Scripture reading of the Old Testament and New Testament was read by daughter Jamie Schultz and Father Forman. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by family friend Carl Miller. Members of the Mutuo Club were in attendance. Burial followed the Mass, in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville where Father Foreman read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.