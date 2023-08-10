Randy A. Lowe CABOT — Randy A. Lowe, 55 of Cabot Vt. passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 after losing a courageous battle with cancer at his brothers home where he lived in Cabot, surrounded by his family. Randy was born on September 13, 1967, to Ralph and Barbara Lowe. He was one of five children. Randy was a logger by trade and could always be found in the woods cutting down trees for someone. He will be remembered as having a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He was always tinkering on some type of machine at home (be it on the living room floor or the dining room table) or helping his friends and family with their vehicles or whatever they needed. His love for animals was shown by the number of pets he had over the years. His dogs, Jake, Harley and Selena and his ferrets Coco, Squirt and Buddy were his companions. He was even known to take on strays. Randy loved fishing with his father and brothers at Marshfield Dam and Peacham Pond, loved Snowmachine riding and Mustang cars. But his biggest joy was spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. He loved being grandpa to Alexis. Randy was a avid country music fan and would always have country music playing. He was also a fan of Clint Eastwood and loved watching his movies. Clint was his idol. Anyone who knew Randy knew he was a “Mountain Man” at heart. He loved the comfort of the outdoors and the freedom it gave him. He would rather be walking in the woods with wildlife than attending any social gathering that involved lots of people. Randy leaves behind his daughter Samantha “Punk as he called her” (Mike) Cormier of Berlin, his granddaughter Alexis May Cormier and 4 siblings. His sisters Mary (Robert) Kelley of Berlin, Patty Ryan of Barre Town, and brothers William (Bill) Lowe of Cabot, and Robert (Veronica) Lowe of Washington as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Randy also leaves behind his special nurses Jenny and Bonnie who he also considered family. Randy is predeceased by his parents Ralph and Barbara Lowe of Cabot. Per Randy’s request there are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society. Please visit awrfh.com to share your condolences and memories.
