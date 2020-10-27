Randall V. Sicely BARRE — Randall V. Sicely, 52, died unexpectedly at Central Vermont Medical Center on Oct. 22, 2020. Randall was born on Jan. 5, 1968, to Thomas Sicely and Rosalie Gordon Sicely. Randall was a man with many loves, including being outdoors hunting and fishing, going out for a drive to find yard sales, spending time with his kids and going to church. Randall had some demons but no matter what, he loved his family and close friends dearly. Randall was predeceased by his mother, Rosalie; all his grandparents; many aunts and uncles; and his granddaughter, Lyla. Randall is survived by his son, Garrett and wife Jasna and sons Aydin and Amir. Randall is also survived by his daughter, Taylor; his father, Thomas, and stepmother Rona; his brother, Brent and wife Karrie and children Chadwick, Lindsey and Brent Jr. Randall is also survived by many cousins and a couple of his aunts and uncles. A memorial service in Randall's honor is going to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 30 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, VT 05641. Please note because of COVID-19, the church can only have 75 attendees inside but the service will be live-streamed on the church's YouTube page, Faith Community Church, Barre, Vermont.
