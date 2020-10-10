Randall Paul Johnson rites ORANGE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Randall Paul Johnson, "The Big Johnson," 59, was held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Brook Haven Cemetery. Kerrick Johnson, Randy’s cousin, led the service. Reflections and poems were read by sister Jody Johnson Dindo and niece Sara Giacherio Blondin. John Pellegrini, dear friend to Randy, wrote and read a special poem. Jade Blais, a dear “adopted daughter” to Randy and Linda, read a poem she had written. Linda Johnson gave the Eulogy. Several people spoke up at the end of the ceremony to share incredible “Randy” stories and poems with everyone. Randy’s giving nature, huge heart and love for all humanity and nature, was touched upon during all these speeches, poems and memories shared. May we all live by the side of the road and be a friend to man, as Randy did his whole life. Melody McCormick, dear friend of the family, sang “How Great Thou Art” and was joined by Judy Hudson, another dear family friend, to sing “Amazing Grace.” Other songs played were: “Behind Blue Eyes” by the Who, “Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks, “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin. Linda’s song to Randy was played, “Everything I Own” by BREAD. Linda would like you all to listen to this song and think hard about it. Life is so unpredictable and can be short. Love and cherish the one you are with. Love and cherish all those you love and JUST BE KIND to all. At the very end of the ceremony, Justin Johnson cranked AC/DC “Thunderstruck.” Justin has already begun to fill his father’s shoes, using humor, and knowing his dad would have approved of this sendoff song. Randy’s service was attended by SEVERAL hundred friends and family members. Linda, Justin and all family members were so touched by the outpouring of love by all. Many people reported feeling Randy’s presence there with us all. We also know he left us and went to Thunder Road to watch “The Milkbowl!” An amazing life and light is gone, but NEVER forgotten. Linda’s quote to Randy back in July while at the hospital and no one thought Randy would make it through the week: “This earth will never be the same without you Big Johnson, and heaven will surely NEVER be the same with you!” Linda knows this quote will stay with her forever and hopes others will find comfort in it.
