Randall P. Johnson ORANGE — Randall Paul Johnson, affectionately known as “The Big Johnson” of U.S. Route 302, lost his valiant fight with liver bile duct cancer on Sept. 26, 2020, with his family at his bedside. Born Oct. 16, 1960, in Barre, Vermont, Randy was the son of Richard and Judith (Lovely) Johnson. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. On Aug. 31, 1991, he married Linda Cusson at his parent’s home. Randy worked for his father’s business, Johnson Paving, for many years. He ran his own business, RJ Flooring, for years. He joined the granite industry, working at several area businesses at different positions. His latest position was at Global Values, sandblasting. He truly valued the friendships he made in his short time working there. Randy loved racing and being at Thunder Road. He especially enjoyed participating in the yearly Enduro. He was an avid hunter, loved camping, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. He coached basketball for several years and impacted all the player’s lives (maybe a few referees, also). Randy also loved and cherished all family gatherings. He was a member of the Central Vermont ATV Club. He was instrumental in trail maintenance projects and devoted himself to this club. One of Randy’s greatest accomplishments in life was being clean and sober for more than 32 years. He was the highlight of any party or gathering. His other greatest achievement was raising a most incredible son. Randy never met a stranger. If you met Randy once, you would NEVER forget him. He lit up any room he walked into with his smile, charisma and loudness. He has touched so many lives, and his passing will affect so many loved ones. Children were always drawn to Randy, ALMOST as much as Randy was drawn to them. Randy loved children of all ages. Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Johnson; his beloved son, Justin Johnson; his parents, Richard and Judith Johnson; his sisters, Jan Pecor and husband Archie (Chris, Rick and Sara), Jody Dindo and husband Matt (Chris, Jon and Jen), Jill Bruce and husband Shawn (Jaime and Mike), Julie Roy and husband Mark (Adam, Ashley, Brittany and Bradley); his brothers, Rick Johnson and wife Michele (Ethan and Anna), and Rob Johnson and husband Tom Dettre; his sisters-in-law, Lorraine Martel and husband Mike, Rose Cusson (Eric and Courtney), Jeanne Trevett (Jeanne and Katlin); many great-nieces and -nephews; aunts and an uncle; many cousins; as well as so many cherished friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Herbert and Winona Johnson; and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Marjorie Lovely. There will be a graveside service held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Brook Haven Cemetery in Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont ATV Club, c/o Terri Crawford, 105 Eastman Road, Orange, VT 05675; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.