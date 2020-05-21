Randall C. Lamson BROOKFIELD — On May 12, 2020, our beloved Randall C. Lamson of Brookfield succumbed to a two-year battle with brain cancer. Randy was born in Barre on July 2, 1957, to Leslie Everett Lamson and Dorothy Jackson Lamson. Randy was employed by the State of Vermont, Agency of Transportation, for 38 years. In addition to loving his work at the State, Randy was an avid sports fan cheering for his favorite teams – NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His dedication and compassion for his wife, family, friends and coworkers were a testament to his living life to the fullest every day. He was also well-known for his wonderful sense of humor, kindness, and never missed an opportunity to make others laugh. Predeceased by his parents, Randy leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years and his caregiver for his final two years, Micheline Trottier of Brookfield; his stepmother, Cecelia Hankforth Lamson (Milan) Miller of Williamston; son, Brian L. Lamson, his wife, Jessica, and their children, Grace, Henry and Ava, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; son, Eric R. Lamson of Barre; brothers, Douglas (Mary-Leigh) Lamson of Brookfield, Clayton (AnnMarie) Lamson of Williamstown, Lawrence (Brenda) Lamson of Bakersfield, California; sisters, Sharron Newcombe of Auburn, Georgia, Carolyn Lamson of Brookfield, Patricia (Douglas) Hood of Brookfield; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the following health care givers for their compassion, kindness, support and outstanding care: Dr. Elizabeth Suiter, MD (PCP); Dr. David Ospina (oncologist) and his team of Susan Hooper and Elaine Owen; Dr. Alissa Thomas (neuro-oncologist) and her team at UVM Medical Center; and the entire staff at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester for their amazing service they gave Randy during his final days. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Contributions can be made to The McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester and the American Cancer Society. Arrangements in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
