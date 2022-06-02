Ramona J. Partlow NORTHFIELD — Ramona J. Partlow, 82, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vermont. Ramona was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Burlington, Vermont, the fourth child of Wesley J. and Josephine (Lavanway) Tucker. She was a lifelong resident of Northfield and graduated from Northfield High School in 1959. She married Frederick D. Partlow on Dec. 8, 1962. She worked in Northfield for various companies over the years. Most notable was Norwich University, where she made lifelong friends, and at National Life of Vermont, where she retired at the age of 62. Ramona loved cooking for her family and friends and taking many weekend trips to their camp in Isle La Motte in the summer. She was an active member of the American Legion. She also enjoyed music by George Jones and Cool Whip. Ramona is survived by two sons, Brian R. Partlow, of Northfield, Wesley C. Partlow, of South Carolina; a sister, Elizabeth Melvin, of Barre; five brothers, Richard Tucker, of Ellington, Connecticut, Robert W. Tucker, of Northfield Falls, Ronald E. Tucker, of Mallets Bay, Reginald Tucker, of Northfield, Thomas Tucker, of Pittsburg, New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Wesley J. Partlow, of Northfield, Eric C. Partlow, of Richmond, Olivia Partlow, of Brookeville, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Lawrence Partlow, Mirabel Partlow; many nieces and nephews. Aunt “Mona" loved you all! She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, and her parents. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, June 10, at 1 p.m. in the Roxbury Cemetery in Roxbury. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
