Ralph H. Habbep BARRE — Ralph H. Habbep, 81, of Barre, VT, passed away on December 28, 2022, at his home after a period of declining health. Born on July 24, 1941, in Barre, VT, he was the son of Nathan J. and Ruth P. (Friberg) Habbep. Ralph attended St. Monica School and Marian High School, graduating in 1960. After high school, Ralph enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1964. In 1967, he married Joan Wigmore and they made their home on Kirk St. in Barre. Ralph owned and operated Custom Floor Care refinishing wood floors, an occupation he was highly skilled at. He was proud of his Lebanese heritage and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He was happiest and may be best remembered for playing his guitar and singing old country songs. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Eleanor Baril, and a grandson, Bradford Maginnis. He is survived by his wife, Joan, three children, David (Gretchen) Maginnis of Barre, Nathan (Beverley) Habbep of Vero Beach, FL, and Stephanie (Gary) Chase of North Haverhill, NH, four granddaughters, Maegan (Elijah) Paradee, Shannon Maginnis, Reilly and Emily Chase, a sister, Lenora MacDuff of Cape Coral, FL, as well as nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
