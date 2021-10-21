Ralph Geer Jr. EAST CALAIS — Ralph Geer Jr., 69, a skilled carpenter, craftsman and man of deep faith, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. He was diagnosed in spring 2021 with lung cancer which advanced rapidly and died peacefully in his strong Christian faith, at Central Vermont Medical Center, where he was visited in his last days on earth by close friends and family. Ralph was born on Jan. 14, 1952, the son of Ralph Geer Sr. and Gladys Slocum, in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and grew up there and at the ancestral home known as “the farm” in Hillsdale, New York. As a child, he grew to love the countryside at the farm where he spent much time outdoors playing in the rural surroundings and fishing in the local creek along with his cousins and sister, Ruth Ann. In 1969, the family moved to Montpelier. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1971 and continued his education at Johnson State College, majoring in chemistry and art. Ralph bought his home in the early-1980s, on Apple Hill in East Calais where he gardened, hunted in his beautiful woods and began an accomplished carpentry career that touched many lives, not to mention many homes and properties in the Montpelier area and around his neighborhood in Calais. He worked as a craftsman willing to take on many projects, big and small, from carpentry to plumbing and electrical work, with painstaking and exacting craftsmanship, carrying his tools around in trademark fashion: in a couple of sheetrock buckets. He combined his work with his Christian faith and generosity. For years, he did handiwork and small projects at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier, where his parents were longtime members. He donated his time, skills and funds to Habitat for Humanity and to those who could not afford to pay for projects. He was known for being dependable and always doing what he promised. In 2003, he joined the historic Old Brick Church in East Montpelier where, upon his profession of faith, he became a stalwart member of the congregation and later, a deacon. The church and parish were an important part of his life. Family and friends were what was most valuable to him. Ralph was frugal and lived very simply but when it came to others, he was caring and generous, giving the proverbial shirt off his back. This was a gift he gave freely, whether it was skilled help, his own time, or lending an ear to listen. He especially enjoyed time spent with his niece, Greta, as she grew up in Montpelier. Together, they explored nearby hiking trails, perfected their drawing skills, built model cars and conducted many science experiments. Years later when Greta married and moved to Block Island, Rhode Island, Ralph continued to show his playful side with the next generation, taking considerable joy in his two grandnephews, Finn and Reis. Ralph’s visits to Block Island included fishing, hiking and beachcombing with the boys and were treasured by all. Ralph was a strong supporter of veterans, the Second Amendment and in recent years, together with close friend, Scott Stone, and his sons, Aiden and Soren, Ralph developed a strong bond with a group who met at the range of the Montpelier Gun Club in Berlin. He became especially close through the club to Jaime DeJesus, a fellow carpenter, sharing his time, skills and friendship. The group’s visit during his hospital stay was a delight to him in his last days. Ralph is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann Geer, of Montpelier; his niece, Greta Heinz and her husband, Scott, and their two sons, Finn and Reis; and many friends who connected with him through his work and dedication to his community. Ralph was interred in the Ralph Geer Memorial Garden with his parents at Christ Episcopal Church. Contributions in his memory can be made of The Old Brick Church or to the Palliative Care unit at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. A memorial service will be held at the Old Brick Church in East Montpelier at a later date. Arrangements were made with Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
