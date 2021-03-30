Ralph G. Safford GRANITEVILLE — Ralph Griffin Safford, 95, of Cogswell Street passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He led a long and independent life right up until a few months before his passing. Ralph could often be found at birthday parties, graduations and various other celebrations for his six children, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He also spent lots of time at their houses over the years helping them fell trees, clear land, build decks and perform electrical work, even after his double knee replacements at age 88. Despite being retired for over 30 years, Ralph put on his blue Dickie work clothes in the morning and found new ways to stay busy each and every day. Born in 1926 in Williamstown, he was the son of Allen and Lora (Griffin) Sanford. Ralph’s father died in a car accident when he was 8 years old. He went to work to help support his widowed mother and their large family, after graduating the eighth grade. He was always very good with his hands and was hired at the age of 17 by Cushman Co./Barre Electric repairing electrical motors, until his retirement at the age of 65 after nearly 50 years of hard work. He was also a licensed master electrician. In 1948, he married Priscilla Pallas. They met at a local dance hall, got married, and never looked back. Together, they raised six children at their home in Graniteville. Priscilla passed away in 2002 and he missed her very much for the 19 years they were apart after being married to her for more than 50 years. In his spare time, Ralph greatly enjoyed spending time at the family camp he built on Round Pond in Newbury, hiking, hunting, fishing, berry picking and even occasionally putting his feet up to relax for a short moment. In his later years, he especially loved time spent with his dogs, tending to them with great care and some might even say spoiling them. A man of few words for most of his life, Ralph was full of wisdom which we were lucky enough to benefit from as he really blossomed into quite the talker in his golden years, beyond his traditional “ayup.” On his birthdays, he was known to say, “it’s just another day” but that large grin and slow, low chuckle gave away the big, loving heart beneath the quiet exterior. He was a true Vermonter through and through from the top of his navy-blue ball cap with a bright yellow “VERMONT” on it to the soles of his well-worn work boots, Ralph lived an exemplary life of hard work, honesty, kindness and neighborliness. He will be missed by many. Survivors include his children, Ralph Safford of Lisbon, New Hampshire, Donna Winters and her husband, Chip, of Barre, Vermont, Randi Cornwell and her husband, Edgar, of Tarrant, Alabama, Rick Safford and his wife, Tracy, of Graniteville, Vermont, and Timothy Safford and his wife, Bonnie, of Newbury, Vermont; his grandchildren, Chris, Tobin and Nathan Winters, Sarah Tilton, Corey Safford, Joshua, Mary and Andrew Cornwell, Tara Starzec, Shane Safford, Brock Parrott and Brooke Dery. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Priscilla Safford; his son, Douglas Safford; and his siblings, Ruth Robbins, Margaret Stacey, Orion Safford, Alice Pagani, Betty Reilly, and his little brother, William "Billy," who died at age 3. A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
