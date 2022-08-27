Ralph Duranleau LITTLETON, NH — It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our father, Ralph (Rob) George Duranleau on August 19, 2022 at River Glen in Littleton, NH. Rob was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 26, 1949 and was the oldest of three children. Rob served in the United States Army from August of 1968 until May of 1971. He served in Special Forces as a Green Beret where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and also earned the Bronze Star Medal. He was a lifelong salesman with the gift of gab. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed boating and golfing along with watching the Dodgers and Giants. He is survived by son Christopher Houston, his wife Teri of Austin, TX, his daughter Amy Michalski and her husband Joey of Greenville SC, his first wife Debra Shambo of Seminole, FL and their children, his daughter Christy Duranleau of St. Petersburgh, FL, his daughter Brandy Broughton and her husband Dustin of Plattsburgh, NY, his son Rob Duranleau and his wife Jessica of Wheelock, VT, and his sister Jayne Watkins and her husband Edmund of Clearwater, FL. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Hayden and Chase Alexander, Emerson Walker, Cameron, Sydney and Parker Broughton, Madison, Alexis and Elizabeth Duranleau. He also leaves behind his nephew and niece, Justin and Audriana Watkins. He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Marilyn Duranleau and his sister Laura Ann Bailey. A graveside service will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont at 11:00am on September 12, 2022. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post #22 in Lebanon, NH. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project via https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Disabled American Veteran (DAV) via https://secure.dav.org.
