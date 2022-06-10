Quincy D. Smith NORTHFIELD — Quincy Dillon Smith, 86, died Feb. 22, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Farmington, New Mexico, the son of Eugene and Zila Smith. He lived most of life enjoying the wide-open spaces of the desert southwest and was a professional artist, musician, restaurateur, rancher and woodworker. After moving to Vermont in 2018, he attended the Barre Evangelical Free Church. Mr. Smith is survived by his two daughters, Debra Wick, of Northfield, Vermont, and Dawn Somerville, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 in the morning at the Barre Evangelical Free Church, 17 South Main St. in Barre. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663 or online at https://mayohc.org/donate/
