Priscilla Tidd VENICE, FL — Priscilla (Cook) Tidd, 83, of Venice, FL formally of Barre, Vt passed away on July 15, 2022. Born in Putney, VT on December 19, 1938, to Robert D Cook and Charlotte Searles. Priscilla had a fulfilling career as a High School English Teacher. She worked for Spaulding High School in Barre, VT. In 1995, she and her husband Robert Tidd moved to Florida. Priscilla leaves behind her beloved Robert Tidd of Venice, FL and their children: Ronald Tidd of Seattle, WA, and Julie Tidd Burns of Moline, IL. As well as by her brother George Cook of Chester, VT and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Private services will be held in Priscilla’s honor. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
