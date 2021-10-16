Priscilla T. Lowry BARRE — Priscille Therese Lowry, known to all as Priscilla, 78, of Barre, died on Oct. 12, 2021, at Barre Gardens Healthcare facility, after declining health. She was born on Dec. 21, 1942, and raised, in Biddeford, Maine, daughter to Oscar and Rose (Cadorette) Roussel. Priscilla attended Marie-Joseph Academy in Biddeford Pool and graduated from St. Andre High School in Biddeford, Maine. For a time, Priscilla lived in Kittery, Maine, Northfield Falls and then Barre. She worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, the Northfield School District as a paraprofessional, the Norwich University Library and Computer Center, and then at Central Vermont Hospital as a transcriptionist. Priscilla enjoyed visiting her family in Maine, attending church events and spending time with her family. Her faith brought her much comfort and her hospitality brought much joy to the lives of her friends and family. She will be greatly missed and could never be forgotten. Family members include a son, Anthony, his wife, Tracey Guignard, and their sons, Christian and Thomas, of South Portland, Maine; a daughter, Sonia, her husband, Eric Roberts, and their children, Savona and Camden, of Bedford, New Hampshire; children, Noah and Jasmine Lowry, of Barre; son, Bryson Lowry, and his son, Avery, of Burlington; a sister, Lorraine Belanger, of Alfred, Maine; nieces, a nephew and cousins. Calling hours will take place at Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, on Friday, Oct. 22, from 3-6 p.m. Burial will be in Maine at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.