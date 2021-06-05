Priscilla E. Jayne ROXBURY — Priscilla E. Jayne, 79, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home, with family at her side. She was born March 23, 1942, in Northfield, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (Barrow) Thurston. She graduated from college with an associate degree in nursing. In 1975, she married Robert E. Jayne in Montpelier. Mrs. Jayne was employed almost 50 years working for many central Vermont nursing homes, as well as a Maryland nursing home, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed baking. Survivors include her husband of Roxbury; three children, Brian Burnell of Maryland, Allen Burnell of Poultney, Dorothy Jayne of Northfield; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield. The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, in Roxbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northfield Ambulance Volunteers, in care of Northfield Town Clerk, 51 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663; or American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
