Priscilla D. Hatch NORTHFIELD — Priscilla D. Hatch, 90, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away May 15, 2021. She was the daughter of Ralph and Doris (Holden) Dole. She graduated from both Castleton and Johnson teachers’ colleges, and taught in Northfield and North Montpelier before relocating to Long Island, New York, in 1959 to marry the late Stanley S. Hatch. In 1982, she and her husband retired to the Dole family home in Northfield. She was active in the Northfield Historical Society, serving on its Board of Trustees for many years. She was a key figure in the Vermont Quilt Festival from 1981 through 2016, serving on its Board of Trustees, its Appraisal Committee, and as assistant appraiser. In addition, she was an important member of the Vermont Quiltsearch Committee from 1984 through 2016, traveling thousands of miles around Vermont, New England and New York documenting and appraising antique quilts, and assisting in the 1991 publication of "Plain and Fancy: Vermont’s People and Their Quilts." She is survived by sons, Bruce and Gregory Hatch, and daughter, Allison (Richard) Golder. She was the cherished grandmother to Jason (Allison) Hatch, Sean Hatch, Richard (Cristina) Golder, Christopher Golder and Jennifer Golder. She was the dear great-grandmother to Grace and Audrey Hatch. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at White Memorial Chapel on the Norwich University campus in Northfield. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield.
