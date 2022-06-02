Porter A. Carter BARRE — We are sad to announce Porter Albro Carter, 84, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on May 11,2022. Born to Goldie and Ralph Carter on Dec. 28, 1937, growing up as a child, he moved and traveled with his family. After high school, he proudly joined the U.S. Air Force in November 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960. As a young man, he enjoyed rabbit and coon hunting with sons and his dogs. ln later years, he enjoyed being in his garden, going to the casinos, horse races, playing cards, bingo and horseshoes. He loved holidays spent with his family and friends. On Oct. 30, 1980, he married the love of his life, Ruth Ada Carter. Ruth and Porter owned and operated Carter's Sprinkler Service and Carter's Exchange Shop in Barre for many years until they retired. Porter was always a hard worker. but enjoyed stopping to talk to anyone and everyone. Porter is survived by his daughter, Lori Carter; son Scott Carter and his wife, Denise, and their two children. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Pam Day and Will Thayer; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth; his parents; his daughter, Wendy Sue; two sons, Ronald and Todd; and his brothers, Merrill and Forrest Carter. Per Porter's and Rudy's wishes, there will be no formal service, but they will be buried together in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is in charge of funeral arrangements.
