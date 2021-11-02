Pierrette L. Mercier-Horvath MARSHFIELD — Pierrette L. Mercier-Horvath, 86, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021 at Grand Villa of Deerfield Beach Assisted Living Facility. A loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Pierrette spent her life in service to others. She was born March 21,1935 to Pierre Mercier and Rachel (Rouillard) Mercier in Saint-Magloire, Quebec and immigrated to Vermont after marriage and started a family of five children in North Troy and the surrounding area. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church until she moved to the Central Vermont area where she attended St. Monica's Catholic Church with her children. She met the love of her life James J. Horvath of Florida and they became snowbirds residing in Marshfield and Boca Raton. Their home was always open to the family, children and grandchildren as well as her brother Andre Mercier and Pauline Mercier who spent many winters with them in Florida. In Marshfield, her passion was gardening and making preserves and canning various recipes with her daughter, Helen. In Florida, when her family visited it was a priority to go on fishing trips with them in the company of her husband Jim. It gave the two of them such joy to have the family visits over the years. She is survived by her brother, Andre Mercier, her son, Bruno Dery, and her daughter, Helen Ducharme, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Pierrette was predeceased by her husband James J. Horvath, sisters, Camille Boudreault and Noella Mercier, her brother, Jacques Mercier, sons, Martin Dery and Francis Dery, and her daughter, Johanne (Dery) VanArsdale. A Memorial Service will take place on Nov. 6, 2021, 11:00 at the Christ Covenant Anglican Catholic Church, 167 Creamery St. Marshfield, VT Conducted by Father David Mulligan and following will be the Interment in the family plot at the Cabot Plains Cemetery, Bayley-Hazen Rd. Cabot, VT
