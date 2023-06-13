Pierre A. LeBlanc WOODBURY — Pierre A. LeBlanc, 63, passed away peacefully June 8th, 2023 at Central Vermont Medical Center. Pierre was born November 24th, 1959 to Zephir and Claire (Bilodeau) LeBlanc in Hardwick, Vermont. Pierre worked for his family’s farm until he graduated from Hazen Union High School in 1977. Shortly after graduation he started his lifelong career as a memorial stone carver. Pierre was renowned for his craftsmanship and his trade, touching countless lives throughout his career. Pierre’s greatest achievement in his life was his four sons. He enjoyed challenging his boys to music trivia of classic rock, wanting their knowledge to be as great as his. Pierre spent much of his weekends with his brothers playing cards, horseshoes, and barbequing. Pierre is survived by his children; Joshua LeBlanc of Woodbury, Nicholas and Lindsay LeBlanc of Greensboro Bend, Michael LeBlanc of Woodbury and Samuel LeBlanc of Woodbury. He is survived by his grandchildren; Rose, Lilyana, Kenley, and Brycen LeBlanc. He also leaves his siblings; Marcel (Betty) LeBlanc, Ernest (Mary) LeBlanc, Roger LeBlanc, and Gerard (Joyce) LeBlanc, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three siblings; Laury LeBlanc, Jeanette LeBlanc and Denis LeBlanc, and two sister-in-laws Rose LeBlanc and Patricia LeBlanc. A celebration of Pierre’s life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the American Legion in Hardwick from 12pm-5pm. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Pierre may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
