Phyllis Murphy NORTHFIELD — Phyllis Claire Murphy, 76, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born in Burlington on September 6, 1945, the daughter of Richard & Dolores (Tremblay) Duell. She is a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1963. She went on to earn two Bachelor degrees, an Accounting degree from the University of Vermont in 1978 and a Computer Science degree from Norwich University in 1987. She married the love of her life, Col. Michael C. Murphy on February 13, 1965 in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Burlington. They lived in Moretown from 1966, until they moved to their home in Northfield in 1977. Michael predeceased her in 2002. Phyllis grew up in a part of Burlington, known as Lakeside. She lived in a two room upstairs apartment, above her Aunt Rose and Uncle George. The neighborhood was of modest means, and things were not easy, nonetheless, Phyllis enjoyed playing, and rough housing with neighborhood children, which sometimes led to fights where she had to learn to hold her own. To relax, she would take walks down to Lake Champlain to watch the sunsets spill into the night sky. On cloudy days she put her face to the wind and enjoyed the rush of incoming storms. With both parents working to make ends meet she took on much of the household responsibilities and learned cooking from her Aunt Rose, Mother and other ladies in the community. The tight knit nature of this upbringing brought her into contact with her lifelong love Michael, they were married a little over a year after she graduated high school. After a brief time in Texas where she gave birth to her first son George, Mike and Phyllis moved back to Vermont, where they had a second son, Sean. They owned and operated a beef farm in Northfield, which she operated for the remainder of her life. Phyllis loved her job as a homemaker, but also received two degrees while raising the family. Her love of family, education, hard work, and the bonds of friendship never wavered throughout her life. Reading a good book, being with friends, appreciating the nature around her or watching a movie with a good glass of Scotch were all favorite pastimes of hers once all the day’s work was done. She did work outside the home, briefly working for TDS Telecom in Northfield. Family and the land was where her heart was. The loss of Michael hit Phyllis hard. He passed just after their 37th anniversary. Their love was the kind of love that makes anyone who witnessed it smile. It was without bumps or edges. The simple perfection of two people that merged to one, unbreakable against the withering of the ages. After Michael’s passing she put her energy into many other local efforts. She for worked for the town paper, as a town lister, and managed a memorial fund in Michael’s name for Norwich University. She was a member of the Vermont 251 Club, and continued to be an advocate for animals of all kinds. Her precious Angus that she had farmed with Mike for so many years became some of the oldest cattle veterinarians in the area had treated. Her husband’s loss was never far from her heart. To alleviate having so much kindness with no place to put it, Phyllis volunteered for many activities, where helping others was the goal, often assisting people in need, most anonymously. It was doing these things that gave her some peace. We lost her suddenly and unexpectedly, but our love goes with her, unbreakable and everlasting. She is survived by two sons George (Beth) Murphy of Milford, MA and their children, James Cruz, Kylen Cruz, Tara Murphy, Kathryn Cruz, Isabella Aguiar; Sean (Lori) Murphy of Milford, NH and their children, Michael Sean Murphy, Brian Wayne Murphy; sister in-law, Mary Murphy (Edward) Blake of Moretown; brother in-law, James (Candace) Murphy of Hooksett, NH; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 37 years, Michael, she is predeceased by her twin sister, Anne Granger, two brothers, Robert and Richard Duell. Calling hours will be held, Friday, July 22nd from 6-8 p.m. at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Avenue, Northfield, VT. A funeral to celebrate her life will be held Saturday July 23rd at 11 a.m. at the White Memorial Chapel at Norwich University, followed by burial in the Mountain View Cemetery in Moretown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to one of Phyllis’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-995
