Phyllis M. O’Brien CALAIS — Phyllis Marion O’Brien, 76, born on August 5th, 1946 passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2023. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Calais, VT. Phyllis is predeceased by her parents; Phillip P. Leno and Marion M. Leno, and her son, William J. Culver Jr. Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Sterry and Phillip Leno, and her daughters Shayne C. Langlois and Sherry S. Culver. Phyllis is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In Phyllis’ early years she was an LNA who cared for the elderly and then went on to own her own cleaning business. Phyllis had many grand adventures in her life. She spent time living on a boat in Virginia with her partner, Al Hoch. As an avid motorcyclist, Al and Phyllis participated in many charitable motorcycle rides. As their adventures came to a close, they returned home from Virginia where they lived together till Al’s passing. Phyllis enjoyed the game of Hockey, and the radio talk show with Howard Stern. She also enjoyed listening to Vermont public radio. Phyllis was political and supported the Vermont Democratic party. She loved Vermont and all its beauty. Phyllis enjoyed comedy, music, and attending concerts with friends and family. Phyllis loved animals, especially her dogs! She had a yellow lab named Daffodil (Daphne) and a pug named Chewbacca (Chewy). Phyllis loved to embrace her hippy years and always loved to let her freak flag fly!
