Phyllis M. Bullard SOUTH BARRE — Phyllis M. Bullard, 91, a longtime resident, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin from complications of COVID and pneumonia with family members at her bedside. Born September 28, 1930, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Clayton D. and Agnus (Hale) Caustic of Northfield. Phyllis attended grade schools in Montpelier and worked the family farm on the Northfield Road in her childhood years. On July 18, 1953, she married Douglas Bullard in Montpelier. Following their marriage, they lived on Cambria Street in Barre before moving to South Barre where they made their home for over 60 years. Phyllis was employed by National Life Insurance Company and Lamell’s Home Appliance before she took a long break to raise her family. When she returned to work, she was employed by Dr. Thomas Dunleavy and later on by Reynolds and Son. Her memberships included the American Legion Post #10 where she served as President of the women’s auxiliary, VFW Post #790, and she was a lifetime member of the Canadian Club of Barre. Phyllis loved to crochet afghans for family, friends and veterans. She also loved reading books and she especially loved playing cards at the Canadian Club. She had several wonderful pet dogs she loved over her lifetime, Poo Foo, Heidi, Rusty and Frosty. Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Smith; her sons Gordon Bullard and his wife, Linda; and Steven Bullard and Scott Bullard; her grandsons Ralph Lamell, Eric Bullard, Keith Bullard, and Andrew Bullard along with seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Douglas Bullard, her son Michael D. Bullard and her grandson Bruce “Chip” Lamell. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. The family would like to thank Off the Top Styling, the Barre TD bank employees, her physicians and the staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center ICU for their outstanding and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, VT Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
