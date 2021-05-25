Phyllis Grout WATERBURY CENTER — Phyllis Grout, 82, of Waterbury Center, passed away peacefully at Woodridge Nursing Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born in Belvidere, Vermont, on Jan. 20, 1939, the daughter of the late Charlotte Miller and her beloved foster parents, Fred and Ina Warren. On Oct. 10, 1965, she married Bernard Grout, making their home in Waterbury Center where they spent their lives raising a family. Phyllis went to school in Waterbury Center, had a long career with the State of Vermont at the Vermont State Hospital, caring for the clients with great compassion. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed playing bingo, dominoes, casino trips, scratch tickets, going out to eat with her friends and socializing. She loved spending time with people. Her memberships included Waterbury Center Community Church, the Vermont state and The Harry N. Cutting Waterbury Post #59 Legion Auxiliary, Waterbury Senior Center. Up until she was no longer able to, she enjoyed spending lots of time at the senior center playing dominoes and helping with meals and fundraisers. Her last four years had been spent at Woodridge Nursing Home (which became a real home to her). She enjoyed the socialization of Woodridge, the great actives they have and most of all, the great care she was given. She and her family were very grateful for the love, compassion and care Woodridge provided over the last four years. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Grout, Carrie and Stanley Marshia Jr., all of Waterbury Center; her beloved and only grandchild, Bernadenna Marshia of Waterbury Center; one sister, Norma and Mike Lalime of Fair Haven, Vermont; her beloved Min Pin Rosco; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Grout. A graveside service will be held from Hope Cemetery in Waterbury, Vermont, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Activity Fund Woodridge Nursing Home, 142 Woodridge Drive, Berlin, VT 05602. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.