Phyllis G. Sawyer BARRE — Phyllis G. Sawyer, 84, formerly of Pierce Road passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 2, 1936, in Thetford, she was the daughter of Myron and Mildred (Ackerman) Robinson. Phyllis graduated from Thetford Academy. On Oct. 3, 1954, she married Clayton A. Sawyer in Post Mills; they made their home in Barre Town. Clayton passed away on July 13, 2000. Phyllis was employed as the head proof operator and bookkeeper for the Granite Savings Bank, as well as the Masonic Building Association and Square and Compass Club. Her memberships included the Barre Congregational Church, the Order of the Eastern Star of which she was a 54-year member, and a member of the Red Hatters. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts and needlework and had a special love of nature. Survivors include her children, Gary Sawyer of Underhill, Vermont, Debra Sawyer of Portland, Maine, Donna LaFountain and Michael Sawyer, both of Barre, Vermont; her grandchildren, Brent Fraser of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Robin Cropp of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Richard Sawyer of Guilderland, New York, and Jasmine and Jenna Sawyer, both of Barre, Vermont; her great-grandchildren, Colin Fraser of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Jacob and Isabelle Cropp, both of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; as well as her siblings, Marylyn Smith of Westfield, Massachusetts, Charles Robinson of Post Falls, Idaho, and Bruce Richardson of Eufaula, Alabama. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Sawyer; and her brothers, Rodney and Carroll Robinson. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced, followed by interment in the Post Mills Cemetery in Thetford, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church St., Barre, VT 05641; or to Charity Chapter #57 OES, c/o Kathleen Moran, 617 Brockway Road, Williamstown, VT 05679. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, Vermont. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
