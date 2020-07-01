Phoebe Ann Jahnke BURLINGTON — Phoebe Ann Jahnke, 79, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Milton, Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Phoebe was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clyde and Helen (Emmons) Spear. At a young age, her family moved to Spencer, New York. They moved to Vermont where her father was the Dean of Education at Vermont College. She graduated from Johnson State College and was a beloved elementary school teacher in Montpelier, Vermont. The rest of her teaching career was spent thru her day care. Everything to Mom was a teaching tool, incorporating teaching in everything she did, being on walks or general life. She had worked at the Grand Union in Montpelier for 16 years. She loved sending homemade cards with photographs of all the important things in their lives. She attended all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and was a big fan of the Portland Trail Blazers. She was married to E. Paul Jahnke who predeceased her in 1989. She is survived by her three daughters, Ginger Ann Farnieau of Milton, Jennifer Jahnke Rosoff of Portland, Oregon, and Alana Jahnke Vaillancourt and husband Dan of Plainfield, Vermont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholai and Phoebe Rosoff and Marlee Peach, Raquel and J.J. Norway, Whitney Keighley, Gabrielle and Sophie Farineau; her great-granddaughter, Willow Keighley; her brother, Peter Spear of Hyde Park, Vermont; a niece, Kathy, and nephew, Frank; her cousins, Candice and Lori. In addition to her former husband, Paul; she was predeceased by her sister, Faith Brackin; and brother, Chip Spear; and cousin, Janet. Memorials in Phoebe’s name may be made to Potter’s Angels Rescue, P.O. Box 162, East Randolph, VT 05041 or www.pottersangelsrescue.org. At Phoebe’s request, there will be no visiting hours or services. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.