Philo J. Hardie BARRE CITY — Philo J. Hardie, 71, of Batchelder Street passed away on May 10, 2020, at the Genesis Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born June 25, 1948, in Newport, Vermont, he was the son of the late James and Phoebe (Powers) Hardie. Philo attended school in Orleans and later at VTC in Randolph. On June 5, 2008, Philo married Esther Ardin at the United Church in Northfield where they lived before moving to Barre. Philo worked for 37 years for the State of Vermont in the Agency of Transportation Dept. at the Material Testing Division. He retired on July 1, 2011. Philo loved to woodwork and had a passion for gardening. He was known to be able to grow anything and loved to experiment in new ways of gardening. Philo and Esther loved sharing their crops with their friends in the community. Philo had a lifetime friend in Rex Sheperd. He considered him a “brother from another mother.” They attended grade school together and formed a friendship for life. Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Esther (Ardin) Hardie of Barre; a son, Shawn Braley; a stepdaughter, Yomaris Galarza of Claremont, New Hampshire; and a sister, Nancy Simon of Lyndon Center, Vermont. Philo had one nephew and many nieces. Besides his parents, Philo was predeceased by his sister, Marguerite “Peggy” Pierce. The family would like to send special thanks to the UVM Medical Center, Genesis and Central Vermont Home Health for their wonderful care of Philo. Esther would like to give a personal thanks to friend Jeannette Hull for being there for her and helping her through everything. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. of Barre, Vermont. Those who wish to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
