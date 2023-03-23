Phillip R. Howes WATERBURY — Phillip R. Howes, 81, lifelong resident of Waterbury, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by friends and family, on Friday afternoon, March 17, 2023. Phil was born on March 1, 1942, in Burlington, Vermont. He was the son of the late Ralph and Cora (Ayers) Howes. On December 31,1960 he married Marion Wells in Waterbury, Vermont. After graduating from Waterbury High School, Phil was a carpenter working in the construction industry, on and off for over 30 years. Phil was an avid golfer and a member of the Blush Hill Country Club for several years. You could often find him playing in the men’s league and the member guest golf tournament. Phil was also a member of the Harry N Cutting American Legion Post #59, Sons of The American Legion, in Waterbury. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Along with watching all 162 Red Sox games, and many of the Boston Celtics games also. Phil is survived by his companion of 62 years, Marion Howes of Waterbury; and his three children, Donna Gilman and her husband, Kevin, of Berlin, Craig Howes, of Hickory, NC, and Bryan Howes and his wife, Penny, of Waterbury Center; Phil also leaves behind four grandchildren, Justin Gilman and his wife, Helen, of Everett, MA, Katelyn Wells and her husband, Tyler, of Berlin, Caroline Clark and her husband, Dalton, of Clayton, NC and Megan Howes of Cullowee, NC; as well as other extended family. A reception to celebrate the life of Phillip R. Howes will be held on Friday May 12, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. at the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59 16 Stowe Street in Waterbury. Phil will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service in the Howes family lot in Hope Cemetery in Waterbury. In lieu of flowers, Phil’s family encourages you to consider memorial gifts to the Waterbury United Methodist Church, PO Box 214, Waterbury VT 05676 or the Waterbury Ambulance Service, PO Box 95 Waterbury Center VT 05677. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com
