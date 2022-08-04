Phillip Michael Gillian (Paul) Davis BARRE — Phillip Michael Gillian (Paul) Davis, 22, Passed away on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022, in Barre, VT. Born in Athens, GA he was the son of the late Trudy Mae Paul. Phillip loved wrestling and football and spending time with his friends. He had a big personality and a quick wit. Besides his mother he was predeceased by his grandmother Armenthia (Minnie) Paul. He is survived by his aunt Sonia (Andrew) Davis of Athens, GA, uncle Luke Paul of Barre, VT and two cousins Ryanne (Kevin) Langer of Kansas City, MO and Taylor (Matt) Bond of Murrayville, GA. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre Vt. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.