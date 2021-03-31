Phillip H. Bushey EAST MONTPELIER — It is with heavy hearts the family of Phillip Henry Bushey, 85, of the Horn of the Moon Road announces his passing from this earth on the morning of March 27, 2021, from cancer, at the Miller McClure Respite House in Colchester. He was born on Sept. 21, 1935, the son of Frederick A. Bushey and Mayme E. (Baldwin) Bushey. He grew up on the family farm in the Horn of the Moon, where his work ethics were instilled in him. He married Roberta (Alexander) Bushey on Sept. 24, 1955. Phillip was employed by AG Anderson and Carroll Concrete for over 40 years, working well into his late-'70s. He was most happy keeping busy puttering on projects and lending a hand when needed. He built his home and camp with his brother-in-law. Many great times were spent with family and friends at camp. He loved any kind of fishing, ice, trout, deep sea. He was an avid hunter, his favorite spot being Long Meadow Mountain near where he lived. He loved working in his garden and sharing the harvest with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Roberta, of 65 years; two daughters, Kathy and her husband, Bob Andrus, of North Port, Florida, Pam and her husband, Mike Adams, of East Montpelier; grandchildren, Matthew Andrus (Megan) of Kodiak, Alaska, Stacey MacArthur (Ian) of Kernersville, North Carolina, Kyle Adams of Montpelier, Christina Fortner (Tony) of Saint Mary’s, Georgia, Shannon Fillers (Kyle) of John’s Island, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Kvestad, Bradley and Abby Fillers, Gwen, Phoebe and Claira Andrus; siblings, Roy Bushey, Betty Wood, Reed (Kathryn) Bushey; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Ricky Bushey. There will be no service at this time. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
