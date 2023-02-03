Phillip C. Fernandez ESSEX JCT — Phillip C. “Bubba” Fernandez, age 78, originally from Montpelier, Vermont, died peacefully at his home in Essex Junction, Vermont on January 31, 2023, after a short illness. Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To view the full obituary and send online condolences to his family, please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.