Philip Roach MONTPELIER — Phil Roach died unexpectedly on March 3, 2021. The lifelong Vermont resident will be missed fiercely by his family and friends. Those who first met him were greeted with a gentle hello and perhaps a handshake, but conversation often paused at this point. Phil had no use for small talk. But the many who loved him understood that not giving him the time and inclination to loosen up was a mistake. Because he was a man with a generous spirit, a dry wit and deep intelligence, that quiet spirit made him the best of listeners, and he’d offer sage advice, only if asked. To be loved by Phil was to have a friend for life. He had no use for complaining about trivial matters like long hours on the job, or life’s pesky irritations. Phil was happiest whipping up a gourmet meal to entertain friends and family who would come over for a game of pool or darts in the mancave, followed by a jam session with his father-in-law into the wee hours. Camping with his cousin, Tony, annually, soaking in nature, gardening and tinkering on cars were a few more of the many things that brought Phil joy. Though not a boastful man, he would break his no-bragging rule when it came to his two children and three grandchildren. He was deeply proud of them. His loved ones perhaps remember him best for his twisted sense of humor and well-timed jokes. The man of few words always had the right thing to say. Many a picture-perfect family photo session on a scenic location was marred by the blurred image of a mountain man, racing through with a grin. That smile, and a small bark of laughter, was the reward for those who could make him laugh, as who can resist making a funny guy laugh? The day that his heart stopped beating was a shock to those in his life, who knew that heart to be loyal, steadfast and full of love. Phil, aka "Uncle Dad" to his goddaughter and niece Megan Fuller (whom he loved so much), was preceded in death by his parents, Jane Davis and Donald Roach. He is survived by his wife, Trilene Roach; his children, Sara Roach and Michael Roach; his grandchildren, Jackson, Ryan and Maxim; his brother, Michael Roach; his sister, Maria Martin; his siblings-in-law, John and Stephanie Fuller and Chuck and Danette Fuller; and his nieces and nephews, Paul, Ben, Eric, David, Timothy, Alex, Holly, Adam, Charlotte, Sonya, Christopher and Jesse. Those who were like family included the owners and employees of Gendron Building, who employed and were friends to Phil and his family, through the years; Dave Grant for his loyal friendship of 30 years; and Kevin Wood II for re-sparking that car passion in his last years and making him smile with nostalgic warmth. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will be held later in the spring.
