Philip R. Roux BARRE — Philip R. Roux, 67, died unexpectedly at his work in Barre on Thursday, May 26. 2022. He was born in Montpelier on Oct. 14, 1954, the son of Robert and Arlene (Messier) Roux. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School, class of 1972, and a graduate of New Hampshire Technical College in Manchester. He married the love of his life, Stephanie Fisher, in Barre in 1979. Philip worked his entire 46-year career in the granite industry for “Granite Importers” in Barre, where everyone is valued as family. He enjoyed doing mechanic work on automobiles, especially his own vintage Ford Mustang, bowling, ice fishing, riding motorcycles and attending drag racing events. Survivors include the “love of his life” spouse, Stephanie, of Barre; three siblings, Richard (Pamela) Roux, Lloyd (Vicki) Roux, Lorraine (Bruce) Capron, all of Williamstown; many nieces, nephews; and his beloved cat, Moxie. He was predeceased by his sister, Erlene BoWell. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, followed by burial in Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
