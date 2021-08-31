Philip J. Wolff MORRISVILLE — One week shy of his 86th birthday, Philip John Wolff, 85, formerly of Morrisville, Vermont, passed away peacefully at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Bruno B. and Florence (Renk) Wolff. He was the beloved husband of Ellen A. (McCloy) Wolff for 52 years. Being born in the middle of the Great Depression shaped Philip immensely, and he took to heart the strong work ethic of his parents. He loved playing pick-up baseball on the street corners, attending Little Flower parish school and St. Ignatius High School in Chicago and riding the trolley cars to attend baseball games at Wrigley Field with his grandfather. He attended Fordham University in New York for one year before marrying Sandra (Walter) Wolff and starting a family. He served in the National Guard for eight years. Always in love with a good story and ever the dramatist, whether as a child pretending he was a great knight saving the kingdom, or as an adult directing plays, he tried his hand at acting in New York City. He earned his living by delivering newspapers and then working in the advertising department for The Bergen Record and forming Jersey Crane Corp. with his father. After his divorce, he met Ellen Wolff, who became his beloved wife of 52 years. They met while doing Little Theater in Bergen County, New Jersey. In 1969, after a dramatic faith experience in the midst of a divorce and the loss of his business due to arson, he came to faith in Jesus Christ, which led him to opening and managing a Christian bookstore, which would eventually become the largest on the East Coast, organizing call centers for The 700 Club and pastoring Christian Fellowship Church in Bergen County, New Jersey. The doors of their home were always overflowing with people who stayed from one day to several years. He and his family moved to central Vermont to oversee several independent fellowships, and he partnered with a friend in owning T. Calico’s Restaurant in Berlin, Vermont. After 10 years in the restaurant business, he closed it down and opened the Village Victorian Bed and Breakfast in Morrisville, Vermont, which he and Ellen owned and operated for nearly 20 years. Together, their gifts of hospitality extended to thousands of people who passed through their doors with many returning guests who became best of friends. In 2016, Philip and his wife, Ellen, moved to Wenham, Massachusetts, to live near their daughter and her family. Philip loved moving rocks and trees, turning an overgrown area into a place of beauty, golfing with his brothers, pinochle, jazz music, playing his harmonica, watching old Westerns featuring John Wayne or about Wyatt Earp, quoting from “The Shadow Knows” radio broadcast, and hosting Pancakes with Poppa every Saturday morning. Whether serving on the planning committee for Jesus ‘79 that brought together 35,000 people for prayer in Giants Stadium, or simply talking over morning coffee and his infamous bacon, Philip always loved to tell stories but most importantly, he loved to tell people about Jesus. He often quoted Marlon Brando in that, "He could've been a contender." We only wish he could have seen that he was – that he gave his best with what he had – and that his greatest legacy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Ellen, Philip is survived by their children: Jennifer Jukanovich and her husband, Dano, and their three children, Lian, Anna and Nathanael; and Jonathan Wolff and his wife, Amy Mason, and their three children, Finn, Henry and Charles. He is also survived by his children from his first marriage to Sandra (Walter) Wolff: Janet Wolff and her two children, Steven Knight and Cheyenne (Knight) O'Shaughnessy and her husband, Kevin; Matthew Wolff and his wife, Mary, and their two children, Megan (Wolff) Forbeck and her husband, Ryan, and Jayme Wolff; Christopher Wolff and his wife, Christine, and their four children, Christopher (Wolff) Gabel and his husband, Daniel Gabel, Jesse Wolff and his wife, Brianna, Nathan Wolff and his wife, Noelle, and Leonard Wolff and his wife, Brianna; Carla (Wolff) Jeryc and her husband, Steven, and their two children, Kaine Jeryc and his wife, Melissa, and Dylan Jeryc and his wife, Nicole; Lorin (Wolff) Thompson and her husband, Ben, and their two children, Lacey Thompson and Rebekah Thompson. He is also survived by his late son Philip Jr.’s children, Philip Wolff III, Bryan Wolff and Albert Wolff and his wife, Seher. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Philip John Wolff IV, Emma Jeryc, Charlotte Jeryc, Ambrosia Gabel, Theodore Gabel, Mason Wolff, Kyle Wolff, Leonard Wolff Jr. and Henry Wolff. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Bruno B. Wolff Jr., Maris Wolff and Marc Wolff; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Philip Jr., and his brother, James. A Celebration of Life will be held at their home in Wenham, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. In light of COVID-19, we are asking people to please email the family at jukanovich@gmail.com if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/phil-is-a-fighter?member=12763561&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer in his name toward the medical and recovery expenses of his great-grandson, Philip John Wolff IV. who has been recovering from injuries sustained in a serious car accident. Arrangements are being made by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly. Information, directions and condolence at www.campbellfuneral.com.
