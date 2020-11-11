Philip J. Tetreault MARSHFIELD — It is with heavy hearts that the family of Philip J. Tetreault, 86, announces his passing on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born July 15, 1934, to Noel and Corinne (Comeau) Tetreault in Richmond, Vermont. Philip was a skilled craftsman and carpenter and spent his working years as a homebuilder. When he could, his favorite activities included bow and rifle hunting, as well as walking his property in Marshfield. Philip leaves behind his wife, Blanche Tetreault; his daughter, Kathy Ache; his three sons, Daniel Tetreault, Dale Tetreault and David Tetreault; and his 10 grandchildren. Philip also leaves behind eight stepchildren. Philip’s final resting place will be in the Cabot Plains Cemetery where family will gather for a private service. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
