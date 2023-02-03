Philip J. Spargo Jr. SOUTH BURLINGTON — Philip John Spargo, Jr., 87, of Wildflower Drive passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on December 16, 1935, in Barre, he was the son of Philip J. and Ellen M. (Putvain) Spargo, Sr. He attended Trow Hill Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. From 1953 to 1960 he was employed by Caterpillar Equipment. On February 22, 1956, he joined the Vermont Army National Guard and worked as a mechanic on helicopters until he retired on December 16, 1995, as a Sergeant First Class. Serving nearly 40-years for the Vermont National Guards. Phil earned several medals and accommodations. There was even a nice article written up about him as the “Helicopter Doctor”. On November 29, 1958, he married Elaine Zampieri at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Barre City. Following their marriage, they made their home on the Barre Montpelier Road before moving to Hinesburg where they lived for many years, eventually settling in South Burlington. He and his wife Elaine were so proud of having designed and built their South Burlington home. They Wintered in Dunedin, FL for some 25 years selling their condo only three years ago. Philip was affiliated with and volunteered at the Camp Johnson Museum in Colchester. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Barre Mutuo. Phil enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and kid brother, Larry as well as many good friends that he went to hunting camp with and enjoyed the comradery and the sport very much. He really enjoyed visiting with numerous friends, family and neighbors. He was always volunteering to help them whether it be helping to repair someone’s lawnmower or replacing a kitchen faucet he was there to help. Phil was a father figure to his three youngest sister-in-law’s two that were born after he and Elaine were married. He was also a father figure to Brian Busier and was devasted when he passed recently. He was a caring Uncle to all his nieces and nephews and offered suggestions and guidance on various things that turned to be most helpful in every case. He was a great role model for all his family, and he will be sincerely missed by all whom knew him. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Spargo; his twin sister Phyllis Coates; and his brothers Richard Spargo, and Larry Spargo (Sandy). He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Yvette Zampieri and his wife’s siblings and many nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Ellen Spargo, Sr. and a niece. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
