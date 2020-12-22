Philip J. Reed BARRE TOWN — Philip J. Reed, 92, of Windy Wood Road passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 8, 1928, in Graniteville, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of Roy Marvin and Gladys Lily (Bullock) Reed. He graduated from Derby Academy in 1948. After graduation, he became a citizen of the United States and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed on Grand Bahamas Island, affiliated with the communication section at Cape Kennedy. In 1952, he married Marjorie J. Fyles and they enjoyed 68 years together. Marjorie will always miss Philip, the true love of her life. Philip was employed as a stonecutter with Thurber Granite before joining Rock of Ages for 20 years. In addition, he had his own cemetery monument lettering business. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with his sons and his brother, Ivan. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Reed; his four children, Linda, David, Michael and Steven; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his five brothers and two sisters. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit hookerwhitcomb.com.
