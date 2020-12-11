Philip Hazen Gibbs WILLIAMSTOWN — Philip Hazen Gibbs, 89, of Pallas Road passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on Oct. 7, 1931, in Rochester, he was the son of Nina (Courtney) and Maurice Wells Gibbs Sr. He attended local elementary schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1953, serving during the Korean conflict as a Corporal, then he joined the Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1961. On Feb. 11, 1956, he married Ora Livingston in the Church of Christ in South Barre. They made their home in Rochester and Barre before settling in Williamstown where they lived for the last 49 years. Philip was an auto mechanic working for the local Volkswagen garage for many years before joining Rock of Ages Quarry in 1979 as a drill operator, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Church of Christ in South Barre and the Montpelier Church of Christ where he served as a song leader, teacher and speaker for many years. In his spare time, Philip enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling team at Twin City Lanes for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, reading and doing word search puzzles. Survivors include his wife, Ora Gibbs; his children, Philip Stone, Randall (LeaAnn) Gibbs, Robert Gibbs, Brian (Shelley) Gibbs, Barbara (Ronald) Dalton and Brenda (Ronald) LaFirira; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his 18 siblings and his daughter-in-law, Annette Stone. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family in the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
