Philip Bruce Hathaway NORTHFIELD — Philip Bruce Hathaway passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020, in Northfield, Vermont. He was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late Evelyn May (Davis) Kirkpatrick and Donald Hathaway. Philip grew up in Northfield Falls and graduated from Northfield High School in 1957. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army serving in Japan. On his return to Vermont, he worked in insurance for Horace Mann and Co-operative Insurance Cos. He also had a passion for trucks and cars of all kinds, traveling and selling them for many years. Near the end of his working days, he enthusiastically engaged in carpentry. He was an adventurous spirit and his laugh on the ski slopes, in the kitchen preparing delicious fish chowder (no potatoes, “Papa Goudy never put potatoes in his chowder”), while fishing or simply sharing a chore like cleaning will be remembered and missed. Philip is survived by his daughters, Susan Torok of Cedarville, Ohio, Nicole Weissinger of Lyme, Connecticut; his son, Andrew Hathaway of Newport, Vermont; six grandchildren, Scott, Justin, Stephanie, Karl, Katie and Caleb (all knew him as Pepe), four great-grandchildren; his nieces, Kathy Griffiths and Linda Potvin; and cousins dotting the countryside. He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn, and stepfather, Clayton Kirkpatrick; his sister, Jacqueline Cardell and her husband, Jim Cardell. Additionally, Philip leaves behind a loving family at Four Seasons Care Home, especially Katina Lambert. Katina and Phil’s shared humanity burned so bright it rendered his dementia a shadow merely dimming understanding, not obscuring the light of kindness and connection in the least. Finally, Phil treasured many friends in his 81 years. Among these, he enjoyed the warmth of his rekindled childhood friendship with Joe Fiarcoski in 2014. And Phil was grateful for over 30 years of friendship with Hal Campbell. Hal helped Phil through some of his hardest times and enjoyed some special hunts with him, too. A burial will be held in Hope Cemetery in Northfield, July 2021, when a gathering can celebrate the life and soul of Philip Hathaway. If interested and able, the family would encourage donations to Washington County Mental Health or another mental health charity of your choice.
