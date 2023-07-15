Phil Fernandez ESSEX JUNCTION — A celebration of life for Phil “Bubba” Fernandez, who died January 31, 2023, will be held on August 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Catamount County Club, 1400 Mountain View Road, Williston, Vermont. Please come equipped with a funny (or not) memory and a golf club if you want to take advantage of the driving range at Catamount. RSVPs would be most helpful and can be made through bubbacelebrationrsvp@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.