Peyton Smith MONTPELIER — Peyton Smith, 18, passed on Oct. 21, 2020, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He was born on April 8, 2002, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Dani and Matt Smith. Peyton was a 2020 graduate of Montpelier Senior High School and was enrolled at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont. He earned the esteemed Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 2018. As the son of U.S. Air Force officers, he embraced travel, maintained a large network of friends, and attended schools, both domestic and international, including Oklahoma, Germany, Italy, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and The Netherlands. An avid member, participant and growing influencer of the sneaker culture community for many years, Peyton excitedly shared his passion with friends and family members. Traveling with his brother, Keegan, and his parents to Nike headquarters in Eugene, Oregon, in the summer of 2019, Peyton collaborated with some of the world’s most innovative sneaker designers to design a custom pair of Nike Air Jordan IV’s. Peyton enjoyed sports on all levels. While in high school, he played football, basketball, baseball, and also went on to manage the boys’ basketball team. Being a New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan was always a hot topic of conversation wherever he was living! When the Red Sox won the World Series in 2018, he rode on the lead Duck Boat with Pedro Martinez during the celebration parade through Boston. Music played a large role in Peyton’s life. Travis Scott, Kanye West, or even Elton John, could often be heard coming through the car speakers or his headphones. He had started to build up an extensive record collection in recent years that he was proud to show off. Peyton’s memory will forever be celebrated by his mom and dad; his brother, Keegan; and their beloved Labrador, Benny. He will also forever be in the hearts and minds of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, his Air Force family and the countless friends he made along the way, in all walks of life, these past 18 years. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to one of the two causes near and dear to Peyton’s heart. The first option is Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit that raises money to provide athletic shoes to children in need. (https://connect.clickandpledge.com/Organization/shoesthatfit/campaign/airpeyton). The other is Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research. (https://www.alexslemonade.org/). “Don't tell me the sky's the limit, when there’s footprints on the moon.” — Paul Brandt. “If you have the opportunity to play this game of life, you need to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don’t appreciate the moment until it’s passed.” — Kanye West. “Start unknown. Finish unforgettable.” — Nike.
