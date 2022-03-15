Peter R. Lamberti Sr. BARRE TOWN — Peter R. "Pete" Lamberti Sr., 81, of Barre Town, died unexpectedly March 4, 2022, after a brief time in the hospital. He was the son of Jack Lamberti and Corrine Lamberti Smith. Pete finished school from Spaulding High School in the Class of 1959. He married his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Thompson) Lamberti, on March 24, 1962, and raised four sons, Peter Lamberti Jr., Jack Lamberti, Paul Lamberti, and Dean Lamberti. He started Pete's Repair business on East Hill. The business and farm were a place of gathering. A family man who will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be held at the Canadian Club, Barre, Vermont, on March 26, 2022, starting at 4 p.m. There will be light snacks. In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity.
